Letter: Will Ukraine be targeted by Russia’s nuclear arsenal?

At this juncture of the war, many who read the letters in this section of The Buffalo News have envisioned one or more schemes to halt the barbaric war that was launched by Vladimir Putin. Repetitive efforts, however, by NATO and different countries to achieve a long-term diplomatic resolution, or even a temporary cease-fire, have failed.

For many years, Russia has been building a strategic (offensive) and nonstrategic (defensive) nuclear program to replace Soviet-era weapons. A comprehensive review of Russia’s current nuclear weapons was published earlier this year (Bulletin of The Atomic Scientists; 2022).

Russia has 4,477 warheads. Also, Russia is thought to have approximately 306 nuclear-armed intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM). The precise location of the silos for the ICBMs is detailed (latitude and longitude). The silo location can be viewed with satellite imaging.