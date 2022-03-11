Letter: Will Ukraine be targeted by Russia’s nuclear arsenal?

At this juncture of the war, many who read the letters in this section of The Buffalo News have envisioned one or more schemes to halt the barbaric war that was launched by Vladimir Putin. Repetitive efforts, however, by NATO and different countries to achieve a long-term diplomatic resolution, or even a temporary cease-fire, have failed.
For many years, Russia has been building a strategic (offensive) and nonstrategic (defensive) nuclear program to replace Soviet-era weapons. A comprehensive review of Russia’s current nuclear weapons was published earlier this year (Bulletin of The Atomic Scientists; 2022).
Russia has 4,477 warheads. Also, Russia is thought to have approximately 306 nuclear-armed intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM). The precise location of the silos for the ICBMs is detailed (latitude and longitude). The silo location can be viewed with satellite imaging.
The nonstrategic weapons include air, coastal-, land-, and ground-based stations, and naval vessels (submarines, surface ships and air). Other writings and films on the internet, that I will not reference due to space constraints, present military, physical and operational profiles of the nuclear weapons. However, by way of example, the Russian R-326 (SS-18 “Satan”), one of six variations, is a 36-meter long, silo-based. liquid-fueled, ICBM with a large, single, nuclear warhead. Are we willing to accept the possibility that Putin may not surrender or accept defeat, and use any and all means to achieve the success of his “special military operation”?
We have known for many years that Russia is a strong nuclear power. Most probably, the bulletin cited herein is but an elementary introduction when compared to vast and confidential knowledge of nuclear warheads of the U.S. Department of Defense. Notwithstanding, the non-military literature of nuclear weapons that is readily available to the public and the televised live-action videos of the ongoing war add yet another dimension to our current mindset of fear and disgust.
John Pauly
Amherst