Letter: Will’s recent column meanders with no meaning

There he goes again! In a piece recently carried by The Buffalo News, George Will indulges in a curious non-sequitur. Beginning with a warning issued by Adam Smith regarding the danger of collusion by business interests against the public welfare, he ends by decrying international governmental efforts to curb the unfettered ability of multinational corporations to dodge their financial obligations to the countries that sustain them.

He speaks of the new international agreement, establishing minimum corporate tax rates, as being a disincentive to U.S. business. By definition, it applies to multinational corporations and the disincentive is to facilitating their abandonment of the U.S. for foreign tax havens.

Will does take a respite from his shilling for large corporations to take an incongruous swipe at public employee unions for reasons known only to him.

All the foregoing notwithstanding, I wish Will a long career and a longer life. He may yet evolve to the realization – reached by FDR in the 1930s – that only government has the resources to prevent abuses by global industries. His advice “…be wary when governments form cartels for enlarging their capture of society’s resources” is more aptly applied to the multi-national corporations who have long since done just that.

Tim Cooper

Derby