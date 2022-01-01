Letter: Will’s overreach in his criticism of progressives

George Will’s 2021 “Farewell” comments have made mockery of thoughtful attempts by “progressives” to have better understanding of racial and social justice issues. Picking on a paltry number of new linguistic changes that reflect social concerns demeans the agents of change for better lives for marginalized people. Does he see the population who would vote against them as speaking correctly about these issues? I doubt that! I would argue that the opposite side is seriously deficient in understanding the social issues trapping many Americans. Why didn’t he disdain the hateful speech, including antisemitism, spilling from the mouths of anti-progressives? If that population sees Marjorie Taylor Green-type voices as legitimate, then this country will drown in hatefulness against the most caring of civil servants, schools and communities who need support for their fight for those struggling in this society with its stark inequities. Will’s high-hat criticism is faulty by omission and mean. His disdain for people who care about social progress allows return to “Trumpian” attitudes that have sadly captured too large a portion of Americans.