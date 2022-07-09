Letter: Will’s column misfires on several key factors

George Will’s intro is “In ignoring inconvenient facts, the high court’s gun ruling is a serious misfire.”
Will himself misfired by omitting some facts inconvenient to his position. In New York State, in order to have a concealed carry permit, one must do at least the following:
• Apply (which requires a fee [after all, this is NY]). Such an application requires that you reveal who you are.
• The application requires referrals from upstanding citizens in the state. Such citizens worthy of referring you are defined by the state.
• The applicant must be fingerprinted (which requires a fee).
• The applicant submits the application to the police.
• The applicant must wait six months (if she/he is lucky – usually longer.)
• The application must be signed by a judge.
Once the foregoing are satisfactorily completed, the applicant is obligated to purchase a handgun within 30 days or lose the permit. All handguns this applicant may purchase are registered and have a unique ballistic signature. The specific handgun is noted on the concealed carry permit (for which the applicant pays a fee).
Once the applicant has the handgun, he/she is no longer an applicant but a gun owner. What does this legal gun owner not do – shoot people. Why? Because she/he is a law-abiding person following the mandated procedures. Also, the ballistics would be traced back to that gun faster than a DNA match on CSI.
Licensed concealed carry is not a problem. Illegal possession is the problem. Will observed that “facts are stubborn things,” which is apparently why he excluded them from his column.
Mark Hoffman
Buffalo