Letter: Will’s affirmative action admissions theory falls flat

George Will’s column challenging the legitimacy of affirmative action-based admission to elite universities is based on a false premise: that, absent these “race-based admissions,” the process would be entirely merit-based. Nothing could be further from the truth.

There are at least two (cliche alert) elephants in the room or thumbs on the scale that George willfully ignores. First is the role that legacies (descendants of alumni) play in this process. Whether it’s by adding points to a formula or simply placing these applications in a separate pile, it’s a known advantage, especially at elite institutions.

Second is the ability of parents of means to provide tutoring for their offspring to gain an advantage in standardized tests. This negates the so-called objective nature of these tests, which are supposed to provide an objective basis for evaluating applicants from different backgrounds.

The tests themselves have often been questioned as to their value in evaluating college outcomes. Students aren’t learning about Shakespeare or Newton in these tutorials – they’re learning which circle to fill in.

Left unsaid is the role of widespread corruption in this area. Just Google “college admissions scandals.”

Alan Camhi

North Tonawanda