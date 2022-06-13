Letter: Will misleads in his analysis of election law

To advance his argument in a May 27 syndicated editorial, George Will misquotes Article 1, Section 4 by putting a period where there is a semicolon. That absent semicolon leaves off the big “but” within that section.

The whole sentence with the semicolon is: “The Times, Places and Manner of holding Elections for Senators and Representatives, shall be prescribed in each State by the Legislature thereof; but the Congress may at any time by Law make or alter such Regulations, except as to the Places of chusing Senators.”

That is, the Congress has the constitutional right to pass legislation relating to the elections of Representative and Senators. (The place for electing Senators was changed in 1913 by the 17th Amendment to the Constitution.)

Will is correct in stating that such legislation would impact a constitutional recognized state power. However, it would not be unconstitutional to do so because the Constitution provides for such a possibility.

By substituting a period for a semicolon, editorialist Will is free to advance the false notion that the Congress does not have the constitutional power to enact nationwide election laws relative to Representatives and Senators. By including a quote from Henry Kissinger, Will, cleverly, constructs an insinuation of illegality which is obviously false when the whole of the sentence in Article 1, Section 4 is presented. That is, the Congress has the legislative prerogative granted by the Constitution to enact federal election requirements for Representative and Senators.

Will in that same editorial gives us a superficial argument as to the success or failure of Georgia’s voter suppression laws, and he continues his editorial with other specious and disingenuous arguments.

It leads one such as this author to wish for more honest arguments on the editorial pages of the Washington Post and the Buffalo News.

Robert Petersen

Buffalo