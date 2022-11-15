Letter: Will Kensington project represent more symbolism?

I attended the scoping meeting for the Kensington project on June 30 at the Museum of Science. Several alternatives were presented with the primary focus being the option of covering a portion of the expressway (Route 33) with a 3,700 foot tunnel, a total length of .8 miles in an effort to restore the area along the former Humboldt Parkway. Currently $1 billion in both state and federal funding is available for the project.

On June 23, a column appeared by Rod Watson where he discusses the work of Henry L. Taylor Jr., founding director of the University at Buffalo’s Center for Urban Studies. In that article Taylor describes the notion of “splashy, silver bullet“ projects that can make people feel good immediately, but have little catalytic effect. Politicians and others promote such projects that Taylor says “create, an illusion that something is happening, when nothing is happening.” Citing three examples of such projects, the $1 billion schools reconstruction, $7 million for Martin Luther King Jr. Park splash pad and casino and the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus expansion, Taylor states “there is not a single example where these symbolic projects have stimulated anything”.

So, if these splashy symbolic projects have not stimulated anything, why are we proposing to embark on another such project on the Kensington Expressway? A common definition of insanity is described as continuing to do the same thing over and over and expecting different results. Do we really want yet another splashy symbolic project?

Larry Kieffer

Grand Island