Letter: Will it be war or peace? U.S. must help negotiate.

The world is watching with horror the war in Ukraine. The senseless loss of lives, the destruction of communities and the fear of a greater conflict in Eastern Europe are on the minds of all. Everyone is hoping for an early resolution to the conflict.

All wars eventually end through peace talks and negotiated agreements. It is peace that is so elusive and hard to achieve. The world should invest more effort towards peace sooner than later.

Unfortunately the current popular belief is to send more military hardware to Ukraine. Some argue this will give the Ukrainian leadership more leverage in future negotiations, but at what cost? More destruction of the country will necessitate greater cost of rebuilding it.

The longer the conflict lasts, the greater the political instability in Europe and perhaps the world. The Ukrainian people, the United States and the world will bear the great cost of this war. It is a burden that will be carried on the shoulders of ordinary people for years to come. The only winners in this war are the armament producers.

Stop sending arms and start negotiating peace.

If we are the world leader, the United Sates should work to bring warring parties to the table. Perhaps achieving peace will be the greatest lesson for future generations.

W. John Kozinski

West Seneca