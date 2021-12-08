Letter: Will democracy survive? We decide the outcome

The clock is ticking, we’re just sitting back and watching it happen, like a car wreck coming your way in slow motion and it appears we can’t or won’t do anything about it. The Democrats are more worried about protecting the ridiculous filibuster than protecting the right to vote. This is on President Biden and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer to get done, or American democracy will die on their watch.

It’s coming, the gerrymandered districts set in stone for the next 10 years, the overthrowing of election winners in 2022 and beyond, the shutdown of the Jan. 6 committee to investigate the attempted overthrow of our country. The slow-moving coup is happening right in front of us, and we’re all just too busy with other distractions to focus on the emergency at hand. Everything is on the table to be lost if the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act are not passed now. Not next year, not someday, it has to be now!

The Supreme Court battle taking place right now is just a warm-up for what’s coming. Someday we’ll all look back and talk about the good old days when, as imperfect as it has always been, we had a semblance of a functioning democracy.

Robert J. McLennan

Getzville