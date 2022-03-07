Letter: Why would Trumpers make the same mistake twice?

To all the loyal Trumpers, would you actually make the same mistake and vote again for a man who was a five-time draft dodger years ago but showed his true colors again by praising Vladimir Putin, calling him a genius for invading Ukraine? This is the same man who slandered American POWs and called athletes who knelt in protest because of police brutality thugs. He loves to hug the flag when cameras are on but seems to love dictators who are against everything America stands for.