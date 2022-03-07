 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Why would Trumpers make the same mistake twice?
0 comments

Letter: Why would Trumpers make the same mistake twice?

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

To all the loyal Trumpers, would you actually make the same mistake and vote again for a man who was a five-time draft dodger years ago but showed his true colors again by praising Vladimir Putin, calling him a genius for invading Ukraine? This is the same man who slandered American POWs and called athletes who knelt in protest because of police brutality thugs. He loves to hug the flag when cameras are on but seems to love dictators who are against everything America stands for.

Frank Gaik

Buffalo

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News