Like many progressives and as a University at Buffalo alumnus, I was disheartened to see Michael Knowles invited to speak on the UB campus. However, like UB president Satish Tripathi, I believe that the UB Young Americans for Freedom had every right to invite him to speak. That being said, couldn’t the Young Americans for Freedom find a conservative speaker that did not embrace the politics of cruelty and retribution recently displayed at the Conservative Political Action Conference Meeting? I probably only agreed with the late Sen. John McCain or former Congresswoman Liz Cheney on one or two issues, however they were clearly people of principles who would be willing to sit down and have a rational discussion with their ideological opposites and maybe find some common ground. Terms such as eradicate may be appropriate when it comes to getting rid of weeds, but have no place in a political dialogue. I am sure if the UB Young Americans for Freedom looked around they could have found a speaker with the kind of character displayed by McCain or Cheney to address their group.