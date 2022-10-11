Letter: Why this reader is voting for Dems in the midterms

Harry Potter concludes happily with the wizarding community coming together to assert justice and right rule. Sacrifices, great courage and conscience are all ingredient in building a better world. The series reaffirms that true freedom is possible with law and order, a magnificent paradox.

The United States and Russia, even a great part of the world is being menaced by individuals seeking to grab absolute power for themselves. It is not just Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin who are attempting this imposition on all of us, it is economic oligarchs in business as well. Dogma, arrogance and ignorance consciously imposed gives the rest of us persecutions, conformity and oppression.

To avoid this ending, humility in the face of enormously complex and difficult issues is required. In my faith, it is love incarnate which solves enigmas. Love is not forced on another it is kindness and self-sacrifice extended toward all through rational choice.

Neither Trump or Putin, dripping with arrogance, cruelty, malice and selfishness, nor anyone they endorse, represent the proper way forward. Throughout history prohibitions imposed by absolute power have worked about as well as edicts not to eat forbidden fruit or commands not to drink alcohol in the 1920s.

The midterms are upon us and I am not abdicating my responsibility and letting someone choose for me, I am voting Democrat or responsible and mature governance. That would insure, through appropriately exercised freedom, a happy ending for all of us.

Bill Licata

Buffalo