Letter: Why should Bills season ticket holders be penalized?

Is the NFL so hard up that they have to penalize the season ticket holders by imposing these senseless season ticket licensing fees? Many of us, myself included, are “seniors” and we are on fixed incomes. Where on god’s green earth do these billionaires expect us to come up with the $3,000, $4,000, $5,000 or more to continue to hold onto these seats? I, for one, feel this is just another ploy to help pay for a new stadium and nothing else. We realize our taxes will increase, along with the game day ticket prices, food, parking, etc. Can’t they be satisfied with just increasing the ticket prices each year as they have in the past? As the Bills continue their journey to the Super Bowl, doesn’t that make more sense than hitting us all at once with this one-time exorbitant fee? It seems like the privilege of being a Bills season ticket holder comes with the task of paying for the new stadium twice. Is this the thanks you give to one of the most loyal fan base in the NFL and, for that matter, in all of professional sports?