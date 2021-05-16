Letter: Why replace one highway with costly roads, bridges?

The images in the Buffalo News recently on the Sneak Peek plan for the DL&W Terminal were extremely revealing. The aerial photograph of Lower Main Street makes it clear that the Skyway Bridge does not block either views of access to the waterfront because of the height (100 feet) when it crosses the Buffalo River leaving open access for development beneath. A further rendering also shows how much space there is to build under the Skyway Bridge, the strategy used in the final plan for Canalside that builds on many examples from other parts of the world. It is the 30-foot height of the elevated I-190 that blocks the city from the waterfront, visible in the photo.