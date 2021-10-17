Letter: Why religious exemptions when it is a clear-cut case?

I have been trying to understand why we need a religious exemption for the Covid-19 vaccine when no major religion seems to have a tenet objecting to it (including the Catholic Church and other branches of Christianity). I learned that the concern is that fetal cell lines were used in the development of the vaccine. An article put out by the National Catholic Bioethics Center in 1999 (long before the Covid-19 vaccine) shared information about other vaccines that used fetal cell lines during research such as the vaccines for rubella and chicken pox. The author noted: “Clearly, use of a vaccine in the present does not cause the one who is immunized to share in the … action of those who carried out the abortion in the past.”