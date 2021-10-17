 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Why religious exemptions when it is a clear-cut case?
0 comments

Letter: Why religious exemptions when it is a clear-cut case?

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

I have been trying to understand why we need a religious exemption for the Covid-19 vaccine when no major religion seems to have a tenet objecting to it (including the Catholic Church and other branches of Christianity). I learned that the concern is that fetal cell lines were used in the development of the vaccine. An article put out by the National Catholic Bioethics Center in 1999 (long before the Covid-19 vaccine) shared information about other vaccines that used fetal cell lines during research such as the vaccines for rubella and chicken pox. The author noted: “Clearly, use of a vaccine in the present does not cause the one who is immunized to share in the … action of those who carried out the abortion in the past.”

WebMD reported that many medications also used fetal cell lines during research including acetaminophen, aspirin, ibuprofen, Tylenol, Pepto Bismol, Tums, Lipitor, Senokot, Motrin, Maalox, Ex-Lax, Benadryl, Sudafed, Claritin, Prilosec and Zoloft.

One health system is requiring those who request a religious exemption to the Covid-19 vaccine to attest that they “truthfully acknowledge and affirm” that their religious belief is consistent and true and that they won’t use any of the above medications as well.

Freedom of religion is not a freedom to do whatever I want because of something I read online.

Julie Jacobs Henry

Buffalo

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News