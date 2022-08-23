 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Why not preserve football stadium?

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

It’s great to see that the Orchard Park Town Board went to great lengths to save the Jolls House Complex.

Let’s be reminded that there is a 49-year-old structure in Orchard Park that has a waiting list for season tickets that might be worth saving, too. It could also be considered for landmark status and tax incentives.

Back in 1986, for one year, my dad scraped up enough money to buy three season tickets for the Buffalo Bills.

Section J3, row 4, seats eight, nine, and 10. I remember it like it was yesterday.

My brother has since moved away, and my dad can no longer attend any games. I have nothing but wonderful memories of singing the “shout” song with my dad and brother.

People are also reading…

Years ago, they changed the section number of my seats and now they are going to tear down the stadium.

Tearing down a stadium that has some obvious usefulness, in favor of a new stadium with personal seat licenses?

Is this really the best solution?

Henry Biggie

Buffalo

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News