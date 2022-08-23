Letter: Why not preserve football stadium?

It’s great to see that the Orchard Park Town Board went to great lengths to save the Jolls House Complex.

Let’s be reminded that there is a 49-year-old structure in Orchard Park that has a waiting list for season tickets that might be worth saving, too. It could also be considered for landmark status and tax incentives.

Back in 1986, for one year, my dad scraped up enough money to buy three season tickets for the Buffalo Bills.

Section J3, row 4, seats eight, nine, and 10. I remember it like it was yesterday.

My brother has since moved away, and my dad can no longer attend any games. I have nothing but wonderful memories of singing the “shout” song with my dad and brother.

Years ago, they changed the section number of my seats and now they are going to tear down the stadium.

Tearing down a stadium that has some obvious usefulness, in favor of a new stadium with personal seat licenses?

Is this really the best solution?

Henry Biggie

Buffalo