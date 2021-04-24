Letter: Why not host sports lineup to one day lure Canadians?

This is one of the best ideas I have heard in a while. I take no credit. I thought it was worthwhile trying to get the discussion into the public square. It could take a year based on the coordination of the leagues’ schedules.

The basic premise is to have the Buffalo sports teams host the Toronto hockey and lacrosse teams along with a Bills game featuring the many Canadian fans that make the trek to Orchard Park every game day and schedule all three on the same weekend. The tentative schedule could look something like the following:

Friday: NLL – the Buffalo Bandits host the Toronto Rock

Saturday: NHL – the Buffalo Sabres host the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Sunday: NFL – the Buffalo Bills hosting the numerous Canadian fans in Orchard Park.

In addition to the sports schedule numerous events could be planned around the weekend giving every opportunity for our Canadian cousins to come on down and enjoy what Buffalo has to offer. Hotels. restaurants and retailers could benefit greatly from the influx of our Canadian friends. It would take great local leadership and effort to put together a weekend like this but it could turn out to be a great tradition and a huge benefit to the local economy.