Letter: Why not finally erect a memorial long overdue?

Why not have a memorial for the people we lost due to Covid-19? Restaurants are reopening, children are back to school (mask free), the St. Patrick’s parade has returned and even mask mandates are lifted. Why are we still postponing a memorial?

Covid-19 has hit and ruined many lives. Families are missing fathers; communities are missing leaders and hospitals are missing heroes. All those people that made a difference are gone in a blink of an eye.

While there are many issues today, Covid-19 isn’t over. People have died and have the right to be respected and remembered. As a community, we have not yet come together and let go of our grief for the people we lost. We can’t just move on like nothing happened and not look back. This disease did not have mercy on anyone, and took lives regardless of age, sex, ethnicity and religion. Just like some restaurants have opened, there are others that stayed closed, some kids did not get the chance to go back to school and families such as mothers/fathers, did not have a chance to say goodbye.