I read the recent front page article on Amherst development and wonder if there is any mechanism available to residents to alter or halt development. The Amherst residents are asking, “When is enough, enough?” Builders and developers and their attorneys seem to be able to build wherever and what ever they want. Of course towns have master plans and zoning codes and restrictions but there appear to be many ways around them, such as the zoning boards of appeals, the planning boards and New York State which overlay districts which allow different types of building in master plans. It’s not uncommon to hear a developer say that they can’t afford to develop and build only 10 houses on dry land but they need to fill in the wetlands to build another five houses.
The vocal Amherst residents seem to be finding that local elected and appointed officials are not listening to them. There have been comments from regional residents asking when are there enough fast food drive-thru restaurants, enough car washes, enough apartments, enough storage facilities, enough loss of agriculture land, enough loss of buffers and woodland, enough loss of wetlands, enough already.
Some residents in Amherst and probably other regional residents are wondering about the goodness of growth and no one listening.
Leona Rockwood
Lake View