I read the recent front page article on Amherst development and wonder if there is any mechanism available to residents to alter or halt development. The Amherst residents are asking, “When is enough, enough?” Builders and developers and their attorneys seem to be able to build wherever and what ever they want. Of course towns have master plans and zoning codes and restrictions but there appear to be many ways around them, such as the zoning boards of appeals, the planning boards and New York State which overlay districts which allow different types of building in master plans. It’s not uncommon to hear a developer say that they can’t afford to develop and build only 10 houses on dry land but they need to fill in the wetlands to build another five houses.