David Shribman, editor emeritus of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, addressed his March 31 column published in The Buffalo News to the boomer generation. He stated, “Welcome to another country. This is not the country you grew up in.” He couldn’t have been more right. We have gone from a country that revered his war heroes (World War II), to ignoring those who fought in Korea, to hating those who fought in Vietnam, back to honoring the service of all veterans and military personnel. But, we have also gone to the extreme in mass shootings, and the ability of those representing us in Congress fearing more for their re-election than for the deaths of innocent children and adults. Growing up, a shooting like Charles Whitman carried out at the University of Texas at Austin, leaving 14 dead, was considered horrific, and an anomaly. The Manson clan murders were attributed to drugs and mentally ill individuals. Now, we just shake our heads and bemoan the fact that no one saw it coming. The governor of Tennessee said, right after the massacre, that “Now is not the time to talk” legislation. If not now, when? How many more innocent people must die before we do something, anything, to stop this insanity? Those in government, who have the power to put an end to at least a majority of these shootings, do nothing. In case anyone missed it, most of the recent shootings were done with weapons purchased legally, but just a short time before the act. We need better background and mental stability tests to determine who can purchase weapons, and who can not. We have more guns in this country than people, which is saying a lot with a population of over 330 million. Shribman was right, this is not the country I grew up in, and I feel sorry for this generation, that they have to live with the thought that they might be in the next mass shooting.