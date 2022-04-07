Letter: Why do we need a new Buffalo Bills stadium?

Building a new stadium for the Bills appears to be something that is going to happen. A cost of a billion to a billion and a half dollars has been listed as the probable price tag.

My question is, why do we even need a new stadium? I ask this because not too many years ago, in 2014, $130 million was spent on upgrades to our current venue. Now, pause for a moment and think about that figure, $130 million. It is a tremendous amount of money we spent on improvements.

We have “luxury” boxes, and pre-Covid-19, we sold out most every home game which is close to 75,000 fans. We appear to have everything working just fine in running a successful franchise.

So with this in mind, I ask this question, in these challenging financial times, why do we need a new stadium? Is it even fiscally responsible to build a new one?

David Cavall

Buffalo