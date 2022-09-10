Letter: Why do student loans exist in a wealthy nation?

There should be no student loan debate. That is because there shouldn’t be any student loans in the first place. The richest country in the world should be doing what most other countries do. If you have the grades you can attend college for free. Not only is this good policy for young people but it is good for the country. How are we going to be able to compete in a world whose policy it is to educate its people at no cost when we only do it for profit? When only the rich can afford to be educated, then you have a plutocracy.

It wasn’t too many years ago when it was much easier to attend college. Education was pretty much free. Either through low tuition, the GI Bill, or it was completely subsidized by the state. It was no accident that this policy created the strongest middle class in the world. However, the ruling elites do not want an educated public. That is because lack of education makes people more susceptible to their propaganda. Thus the argument about relieving students of $10,000 of their debt. It is deliberate. It keeps the batters eye off the ball. The real issue is that there should be no student debt in the first place.

It’s ironic that it’s Biden at the center of this issue. He has always had a more than cozy relationship with the banking industry in the state of Delaware. Being a senator from that state, he along with the banking lobby, formulated this financial trap for young people. Then he orchestrated the Bankruptcy Abuse Prevention and Consumer Protection Act, making it impossible for students to gain financial relief no matter how dire their situation. At the very least, we need to get rid of this law and move toward an education system that doesn’t exist for profit.

Spencer Lingenfelter

Alden