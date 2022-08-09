Letter: Why do minority views dominate?

I don't understand this: If a large majority of Americans favor some sort of gun control and access to pro-choice reproductive rights, why does a minority opposing these views control what becomes law?
Just wondering.
Michael Panzica
Buffalo
