Letter: Why can't government agencies secure their documents?

Many confidential US Government documents have gone missing. The press (TV, print and radio) has deemed culpable those who were entrusted with the papers. Herein, I present my opinion that federal agencies tasked with generating, classifying, distributing, monitoring and inventorying the documents share some of the blame.

Technology currently available provides effective and inexpensive schemes to securitize documents. Inexpensive “security paper” for the home office and professional entities is readily available from office supply stores. Documents prepared using security paper cannot be copied. This includes the use of home or office copy machines. The text cannot be erased or modified. Technically advanced security papers may contain unique fibers, fluorescent items, magnetic ink, chemical tags, novel fonts and foil holograms. Embossed seals provide additional document security. Forgery-proof watermarks can brand the authenticated document as having been distributed to a named individual or group.

Security papers are used currently for diverse applications (e.g., birth certificates, bank checks, school transcripts, and medical prescriptions).

The question arises as to why this technology is not being applied to confidential government documents. A case in point is the confidential writing (February 2022) of Supreme Court Judge Samuel Alito and his “1st Draft” addressing Roe-v-Wade, a case addressing abortion and which Americans hold sharply conflicting views. This 98-page document displayed a “NOTICE” on the first page declaring: “This opinion is subject to review before publication…” A copy of this document was provided to Politico, a political journalism company. Politico placed Judge Alito’s document on the Internet for worldwide distribution. Even after a prolonged investigation, we have no knowledge as to how the document, known today as having significant legal, political, medical and economic impact, escaped the confines of the US Supreme Court.

Further, are we willing to accept the fact that the U.S. Department of Justice and other government agencies have no knowledge as to which and how many “top secret” and “nuclear” documents are missing. More than 300 classified documents have been recovered recently from Mar-a-Lago.

Municipal and school libraries throughout our country track and recall loaned books, music, videos, and other media efficiently. Why are so many agencies of our government so inept in managing highly classified documents?

John Pauly

Amherst