Letter: Why are outdoor city pools, robbing kids of fun?

Why are Buffalo’s outdoor city pools closed for second summer in a row? City Hall says the reason for not opening pools this very hot summer is because they cannot find and hire lifeguards, yet again? After needing to remain closed for two summers, I have to wonder if the pay is too low and hours too long. Or, did they even try to locate lifeguards?

It is hard to believe that in the whole city and county, they cannot find qualified lifeguards at schools that have swim teams, with students looking for good summer jobs.

Follow the money trail?

Did the city have money in their budget to hire people and open all the pools – or, is this lifeguard story just a lame excuse to cancel the whole program again? What amount in the budget is saved by not opening the nine outdoor pools … and where does all that money go now?

I also wonder what the downside expenses will be from not opening up all the pools and cleaning and maintaining them for several years in a row?

This all sounds like a big lose–lose situation for thousands kids and the community. It’s just a shame because this should be the simple stuff. City Hall needs a better excuse for this failure, And so too does the mayor after being in office for so many years.

City kids and families deserve much better than this.

Bill Wisniewski

Buffalo