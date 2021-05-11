Letter: Why are oath-breaking candidates running, at all?

I was North Collins Town Clerk for 36 years and a notary public since 1980. As such I have executed many oaths. All elected officials in New York State must execute an oath within 30 days of taking office or the office is considered vacant. When taking an oath, the officer swears or affirms that he/she will follow the laws of the State of New York, and the county and the rules of the office to which they have been elected.

Currently we have candidates for elected office advertising that they will not follow the laws of the State of New York. If someone is against a law, that person may work to overturn it, but may not ignore it. So we have candidates for major offices, especially for the highest law enforcement office of Erie County, advertising that they will not follow the state laws. They are advertising that they will publicly violate their oath. If they cannot take their oath, the office would be considered vacant, so why are they running?