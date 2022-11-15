 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Why are gas prices so high here in Western New York?

Can someone please explain why gas prices are so high in Western New York? I travel to Atlanta, Ga., frequently and the cost of gas for the week of Oct. 31 was $3.07 a gallon, while in Western New York the price was $3.77 a gallon. Why in Western New York do we need to pay 70 cents more per gallon? What is the reason? We used to hear that taxes added more to a gallon here in New York, but allegedly are not in the current price. The price difference seems awfully extreme. Why?

Patrick Murphy

Pendleton

