Before the gas stove was mythologized as a legendary American freedom, it was a product subsidized by an association of gas companies trying to recoup profits from street lighting’s swift shift from gas to electricity. People then were not keen on the innovation, rating the food cooked with gas as tasting different, or possibly being unhealthy. Turns out it was the kitchen air that was unhealthy (“Testing America’s apartments: How dirty is that gas stove?” May 31). Fancy a little nitrous oxide and benzene with your meal?

Indoor air pollution is a strange thing for people to get polarized about, since broad bipartisan support for the $4.2 billion environmental bond act indicates we agree on outdoor air and water pollution and climate resiliency (“Public weighs in on New York State’s $4.2 billion environmental bond act,” May 31). Communities most affected by climate pollution in the past, with their staggering asthma rates and lower birthweights, will receive 35% of the funds.

Cleaning up our environment and being prepared for climate catastrophe are things we can all agree on. Some would rather rock the boat, like Texas Gov. Abbott calling wind energy “woke,” while stifling Texas’ enormous clean energy lead with fossil fuel subsidies and calls to halt wind development, and like West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, who was ready to let the debt ceiling crash to push his polluting Mountain Valley Pipeline through the national forest.

Whose interests do these politicians represent?

Lynn Saxton

Warsaw