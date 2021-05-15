Letter: Who will save America from its destructive path?

All of us who have been in deadly combat know that good leadership is the key to victory or defeat. I am seriously worried that bad decisions are being made in this country that can cause fatal damage to the greatest country the world has ever known. The worst part about it is I feel powerless.
Rampant immigration makes no sense. All of us are immigrants, or children of immigrants, who had to follow set procedures to obtain citizenship. Why are we opening the floodgates to immigrants? All of this while millions of our U.S. citizens are out of work.
If you have not noticed increased fuel costs, you will when your heating bill goes up. If the government forgives college loan debt, who will pay for it? When? If women’s sports are in danger by transgender athletes to compete, who benefits and why?
If we as a nation have to go into unsustainable debt to pay for pet political projects, who will ultimately pay for it? Will China keep investing in buying U.S. debt in order to benefit from the interest costs that we must pay? What happens if they don’t buy it? Who will pay the exceptional amount of interest?
Look for the truth and see clearly the threat facing our country. We are in mortal combat. If we do not get leaders who make the right decisions, the destruction of our country is inevitable. Only a well-informed public can insist on leadership that will make the right decisions.
Now in my 90s, I am of no use as a foot soldier, but my mind is still strong. No matter who you voted for, we all need leadership to pull us together and fight for common goals and freedom. If we do not get proper leadership, we will all suffer watching our great democracy crumble. Almost all who read this will be watching this sad destruction a lot longer than I.
Dick Young
Lancaster