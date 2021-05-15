Letter: Who will save America from its destructive path?

All of us who have been in deadly combat know that good leadership is the key to victory or defeat. I am seriously worried that bad decisions are being made in this country that can cause fatal damage to the greatest country the world has ever known. The worst part about it is I feel powerless.

Rampant immigration makes no sense. All of us are immigrants, or children of immigrants, who had to follow set procedures to obtain citizenship. Why are we opening the floodgates to immigrants? All of this while millions of our U.S. citizens are out of work.

If you have not noticed increased fuel costs, you will when your heating bill goes up. If the government forgives college loan debt, who will pay for it? When? If women’s sports are in danger by transgender athletes to compete, who benefits and why?

If we as a nation have to go into unsustainable debt to pay for pet political projects, who will ultimately pay for it? Will China keep investing in buying U.S. debt in order to benefit from the interest costs that we must pay? What happens if they don’t buy it? Who will pay the exceptional amount of interest?