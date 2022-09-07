Letter: Who exactly is Trump? Does anyone really know?

Who is Donald Trump? To paraphrase John F. Kennedy, I never saw and read as much about an ex-president on TV and in the paper than about Donald Trump, and see less legislative results, constructive rhetoric and positive public policy.

America has always had a fascination with criminals. We have a childish wish to be like the person who operates and behaves in contravention to all rules and laws. It is selfish and infantile, but is part of our gormless side.

Who is Donald Trump? History will see him as a demagogue, a criminal and cult leader who appealed to the worst in the American psyche and many with economic and political power in the GOP became supplicants to his narcissism. A tragedy for the GOP and America itself.

JFK also wrote, “We must never forget that art is not a form of propaganda; it is a form of truth.” Art and our institutions are human and capable of perversion. We have to ask what is warping the institutions which protect our freedoms. It is the lust and desire for power itself. “Power, like a desolating pestilence, pollutes whate’er it touches; and obedience, bane of all genius, virtue, freedom, truth, makes slaves of men, and of the human frame a mechanized automaton.” Shelley wrote.

We are at a crossroads of two diverging roads and we must choose the adult road less traveled of courage, boldness and principle. We must vote out of office those who seek to denigrate and degrade truth and our democracy.

Bill Licata

Buffalo