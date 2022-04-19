Letter: Who else is looking for a costly NFL team?

After reading about how important an NFL franchise is to a city I decided to try and find a city in the United States that is actively looking for a franchise, not a city the NFL would like to have one in, and I could not. I would make a safe bet that most cities do not want to shell out a billion and a half dollars minimum to build a stadium, plus maintenance on top of that. Please Gov. Kathy Hochul or Erie County Executive Mark Polancarz, name one that was trying to get the Bills which is an appropriate name since the taxpayers will be paying them for years to come.