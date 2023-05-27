I guess we’re all entitled to our opinions. Some would say keeping the Warriors as the Salamanca school name/mascot and the Native man with Gustoweh image was a win for the Senecas, despite New York State Education’s ban on Native names and mascots for schools.

Some would say retaining the warrior name and imagery was a signal of the Senecas’ strength; some would say it is weak-kneed hypocrisy. Some would say it is an expression of sovereignty; some would say it caves to backwards-learned oppression and colonialism. Some would say it instills pride for the entire community; some would say it is a mockery and will hurt seven more generations of Indigenous children. Some will say it is a triumph; some will say it is a travesty. Some will wonder if we, the Seneca, have learned anything at all from this opportunity for introspection and growth; some will wonder if this was a missed opportunity to evolve beyond names and notions we might better outgrow.

I liked the sentiments expressed by the Browns and wish their wisdom was followed – Franky, Alyson and Maddy – young Senecas from Allegany, who cautioned against retaining archaic nomenclature and imagery that damages young Native minds, self-esteem and keeps Senecas thwarted in the past.

We have always had to fight the federal government, the state, racism, prejudice. We have had to fight to keep our land, language, culture and to keep our children from being ripped away from us. We are often reduced to fighting ourselves. We fought to keep using the word warrior to represent and depict Salamanca schools?

One might ask the valid question: who won? For some it might feel like a win; for others it feels like defeat of the worst kind – because we did it to ourselves.

Maybe the next generation will get it right. One can only hope.

Leslie Logan

Seneca

Cattaraugus territory