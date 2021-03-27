Letter: White privilege stands out in two recent opinion pieces

Thank you Buffalo News for printing two opinion pieces about white privilege just inches apart on the editorial page on March 17. The My View by the white man who rolled through a stop sign and Another Voice by a fellow white man who, like me, has been learning more about our white privilege.
Summarizing the very nice My View story: The writer, a white man, is stopped by police for rolling through a stop sign. White Man did not have his driver’s license with him. The police officer first said he was going to give him two tickets and impound his car. But instead the very kind officer let him drive home; even giving him $5 for gasoline. I’m not sure that this white man knew his story was about white privilege.
Not far into the story White Man tells us he “…reached into the back pocket of my Bermuda shorts…” before finding he forgot his wallet.
At that point a Black man could have been shot. Because we know that some police officers would tell us that Black Man might have been reaching for his gun. I imagine “Never reach inside your pocket when police are present.” is part of “the talk” Black parents give their children.
Because of my white privilege I never needed such instructions. I have even been stopped by Kenmore Police for not signaling a left turn at 3 a.m. and was treated politely.
“I have a dream that one day” all Black men will be afforded the same courtesies by all police as our My View white man was granted. Sadly it’s only a dream (quoted phrase from Martin Luther King).
Daniel Sack
Buffalo