Letter: White privilege stands out in two recent opinion pieces

Thank you Buffalo News for printing two opinion pieces about white privilege just inches apart on the editorial page on March 17. The My View by the white man who rolled through a stop sign and Another Voice by a fellow white man who, like me, has been learning more about our white privilege.

Summarizing the very nice My View story: The writer, a white man, is stopped by police for rolling through a stop sign. White Man did not have his driver’s license with him. The police officer first said he was going to give him two tickets and impound his car. But instead the very kind officer let him drive home; even giving him $5 for gasoline. I’m not sure that this white man knew his story was about white privilege.

Not far into the story White Man tells us he “…reached into the back pocket of my Bermuda shorts…” before finding he forgot his wallet.