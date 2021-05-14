Letter: White privilege concept should be an open topic

The Derby writer in the May 10 Buffalo News “allow teacher to educate …” supports the Orchard Park teacher in her efforts to educate young students about “white privilege.” He chastises the Orchard Park father who dares to challenge how and what his children are being taught. I wish to remind readers that the concept of white privilege is not sacrosanct and should be open to intelligent scrutiny.

Unlike the Derby writer my ancestors did not emigrate from Sicily They transplanted from Niagara Street and Holy Cross parish in search of greater opportunity, maybe buy a home and live in a community with healthy values. This same concept of values such as delayed gratification, sacrifice, respect for authority and education can be found among Asian, European, Arabic, Jewish cultures and on. And all of these ethnic and racial groups have done well in America and Canada.