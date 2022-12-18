Letter: White House roundtable on antisemitism is curious

The White House round table discussion on antisemitism leaves many doubting whether anything meaningful will happen. That’s because there are so many contradictions with what the White House says and it actually does. For example, Hady Amr was appointed Deputy Assistant Secretary for Israel in 2021. Amr is noted for saying he was “inspired by the Palestinian intifada.” The intifada has been responsible for the maiming and murders of thousands of Israelis.

To make matters worse, Amr now has a new post “to strengthen the Palestinian Authority.” This is the same PA that encourages the shootings, stabbings, and bombings of Israelis through its “pay to slay” policy. Whether intentionally or not, the Biden administration will be strengthening hateful propaganda against Jews and rewarding the PA’s murderous policies that the propaganda encourages.

The Biden administration has yet to call out antisemites within its own party. Ilhan Omar has accused Israel of hypnotizing the world and being evil while Rashid Tlaib falsely says Israel has an apartheid government.

If the White House is sincere about combating Jew hatred it has to confront its own actions that enhance it. Israel is central to Jewish identity. Jewish holidays, prayers, culture and history center around Israel. By remaining silent to those within the Democrat Party that delegitimize Israel, and by appointing others that praise the death of Israelis, the White House is legitimizing anti-Semitism and the violence it provokes.

Perhaps the administration should rethink some of its appointments and use its influence to call out the antisemitism that is festering within its own party. To do otherwise would be hypocritical.

Elinor Weiss

Williamsville