Letter: White House call log gone missing is familiar

Not only prices have increased over the past 50 years, gaps in official White House records have risen exponentially. The 18.5 minute gap in Richard Nixon’s tapes, blossomed into a missing seven hours and 37 minutes in the White House call log, under Donald Trump’s watchful eyes, or burner phones.

There is almost complete symmetry in the history of the missing material. Nixon’s tapes were erased on June 20, 1972 and Donald Trump’s phone records from Jan. 6 are non-existent. Possible evidence of criminal activity by both men just vanished into the ether.

In Nixon’s case, members of his own party chastised him at the time. In Trump’s case, the number of Republican lawmakers who have openly criticized him for the gaps in the White House call log could comfortably sit in a compact car.

Larry Finkelstein

East Amherst