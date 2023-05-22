With the new Buffalo Bills stadium set to start breaking ground soon, and the expectation to open by 2026, I believe it to be as good a time as any to start discussing, planning, and then building, a Metro Train link from the KeyBank Center to the new stadium.

There are surely available and unused railroad beds that can be brought back into circulation. In this particular case, there has to be availability from the KeyBank Center, running into South Buffalo alongside the 190 line, then proceeding into the Southtowns alongside the mainline Thruway, and finally ending at the stadium.

This way, people can park their cars in downtown Buffalo, or at the University at Buffalo city campus, and take the train to the Bills game.

Furthermore, on non-game days, it can serve as a commuter train for people who work in Buffalo to take the train to and from their jobs.

Now that a new stadium’s in the Bills’ future, now’s the perfect time to start on this train link. Other NFL cities (especially nearby Cleveland and Pittsburgh) already link their Metro systems with the stadiums; we need to get in on it as well.

Lloyd Marshall Jr.

Lockport