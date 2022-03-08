Letter: Which man fits these undesirable traits?

This man is a master of deceit; there are no bounds to the absurdity of his lies if it helps achieve his goals. He often uses these lies to keep his underlings in a state of fear to provoke them to perform contemptable acts at his request.

He demands 100% loyalty and anyone who dares to question or disagree is faced with his ferocious wrath, is ostracized, outcast or worse. People are not seen as human beings worthy of respect, but as pawns to be exploited until they are no longer useful and then discarded. He has not a shred of decency toward his fellow man, especially for the weak and helpless.

He is a narcissist who feels he is a savior to the world, never makes mistakes will never admit defeat. Each conquest and victory is emboldening and he becomes insatiable in his pursuit of power.

This man wants to convince you that free press is an evil, untruthful empire out to get him, because the press exposes his lies and true intentions.

If you study history, others like him have caused untold human misery. History has also shown that he will not negotiate, does not respond to logic, sees compassion as a weakness and only respects power.