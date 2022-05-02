Letter: Where to put the stadium? Perhaps still consider the city.

I sort of agree with keeping the stadium in Orchard Park. Yet, I do understand the side of the city people. I only would approve of the move to the city, if they built it on the property of the Central Terminal. With the $37 million being put into the restoration of the old Broadway Market. With the ongoing restoration of the Central Terminal and the building of a new billion-dollar stadium on the grounds of the old terminal, and the upgrade of all the infrastructure in the surrounding area. I’m sure Albany and the federal government would see it as a big plus and maybe send more money for the infrastructure. The restoration of that whole section of the city – new homes, new businesses, new stadium, a restored historic old railroad terminal. Wow! That’s what I call city renewal.