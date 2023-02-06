Reading the Jan. 24 article on House committee assignments, I laughed out loud at Nick Langworthy’s irony, hypocrisy and folderol when he said he was “fighting for truth and transparency” and “that unchecked power – whether it be from inside the government or out has come to an end…” Well, sign him up for an Orwellian Truth Commission as Langworthy’s language of “truth” and “unchecked power” is incredulous. His words continue the GOP propaganda strategy of alternative verbal flip flops. Where is Tom Reed and the Problem Solvers Caucus when we need him? Problem solvers would be good medicine right now. Although, perhaps pollyannish, forging ahead, working together across the aisle to compromise with a strong emphasis on trust and civility is a prescription for a healthy, functioning Congress.

Even The Buffalo News’ editorial board is lost in the irony and hoodwinked by Langworthy’s excitement to reign in “unchecked power,” as if Langworthy has seen the error of his Trump fealty. Don’t forget, folks, he was a member of Trump’s presidential transition team. May Langworthy’s blasting the January 6 Committee of “relitigating the past” come to bear as truly, going down rabbit holes is energy misdirected. I fear his excitement of relitigating the past of some alleged unchecked power of the Biden administration will truly waste taxpayer dollars. So, Nick, for hardworking American taxpayers, of which I and many of us are, do us all a favor and try to work with the other side because it’d be a shame that the 118th Congress go down fanning flames of zero sum stalemate games.