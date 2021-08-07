 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Where is the reward for those shot early?
0 comments

Letter: Where is the reward for those shot early?

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Where’s my rebate?

Those who refuse to get vaccinated are now bribed with drinks, lottery tickets, cash, etc. to get a shot.

What about those of us who got their shots voluntarily. Shouldn’t we get some sort of a reward?

Ron Koczaja

Hamburg

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News