Letter: Where is the reward for those shot early?

Where’s my rebate?
Those who refuse to get vaccinated are now bribed with drinks, lottery tickets, cash, etc. to get a shot.
What about those of us who got their shots voluntarily. Shouldn’t we get some sort of a reward?
Ron Koczaja
Hamburg
Where’s my rebate?
Those who refuse to get vaccinated are now bribed with drinks, lottery tickets, cash, etc. to get a shot.
What about those of us who got their shots voluntarily. Shouldn’t we get some sort of a reward?
Ron Koczaja
Hamburg
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.