As a prior resident of East Amherst, I was horrified to read the statistics on law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty throughout the United States. These are law enforcement officers dedicated to protecting the people in communities where they serve. Where is the outrage from the population they have sworn to protect. Statistics tell us that for the year 2022, a total of 234 line of duty deaths took place for law enforcement individuals. Over 60 of those were due to gunfire. With only two months into 2023, 15 line of duty deaths have already occurred.

I read about the outrage over the price of eggs and gas yet the 249 line of duty deaths from 2022 to February 2023 seem to have become the norm. One last statistic. The life expectancy of police officers from Buffalo was 21 times less than that of the general public. How is it possible that these statistics have not prompted the people of Buffalo to take decisive action to prevent this travesty of justice occurring here. Granted, one can cite statistics until they become a way of life as our weekly mass shootings have. I am not advocating a vigilante approach but our law enforcement needs to know that the community they protect has its back. Daily news briefings on radio and TV from the police blotter on how to prevent or stop vehicles from being stolen, weapons in the wrong hands, telltale postings on social media and mental issues. Briefings by law enforcement individuals to civic organizations could help to start a downward trend in the alarming statistics.