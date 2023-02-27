When organizations have fund drives, you often see progress marked on a thermometer so you can see how the drive is going.

This kind of simple feedback reporting is done when people are serious about meeting a goal that requires cooperation.

Where is the feedback mechanism for climate change? How are we doing at reducing carbon dioxide emissions in Erie County or New York State?

The gas company has an idea. So does the electric company.

The public, however, is clueless. I guess nobody cares.

Martin Gugino

Buffalo