I wrote a Letter to the Editor soon after the blizzard last winter. I suggested that the city and county buy vehicles made to operate in blizzard conditions. The letter ran in at least the digital Buffalo News. Where are the vehicles? Aren't we the city or county of Good Neighbors? How many of our neighbors should freeze to death before we do something? Climate change and blizzards will be our reality now and in the future. Let's take steps now to save our neighbors.