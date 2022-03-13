Letter: Where are the true leaders to handle Russia-Ukraine?

I recently turned 80 and can’t remember a more unstable and potentially perilous time in my lifetime. We, in my opinion, are leaderless, Vladimir Putin is ruthless, China is probably calculating its next move to exploit the situation.

The GOP doesn’t seem to have the answers or power to implement them if they did. And don’t get me started on Donald Trump.

Sending Kamala Harris to Warsaw only highlights my point. She has no expertise, respect or competence and this is the best we can do?

If George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama could meet privately and then jointly come up with some unanimous plan that the country and world could get behind that might be a way out, although it is a real long shot at best.

I don’t mean to be an alarmist, but this has the potential of being a total worldwide catastrophe, the likes of which we have never seen, particularly given Putin’s ruthlessness and the United States’ apparent vacuum of vision, leadership or, unfortunately, worldwide respect.

Where are Franklin Roosevelt and Winston Churchill when the world needs them?

Anthony H. Gioia