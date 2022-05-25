Letter: When will we wake up to the destruction?

I have been weeping and aching since I heard the news about the mass shooting in Buffalo. Yet I remember what the Black writer James Baldwin said: “Beware the wet-eyed sentimentalist,” and I agree – that is cheap peace (my meaning).

How long must ignorance and fear, masked as hate, go on? When will we realize that we have chosen an angry downward spiral, one that makes us feel temporarily powerful as we criticize, blame and find scapegoats? Let us instead confront the true culprit, our fear and sense of powerlessness. We must do whatever it takes to grow and become open to the real and lasting power of knowledge, purpose, caring and our highest value – each other.

How many more beautiful people will die before we realize that there is enough, and we are enough, when we live the message of the Creator to “Love one another as I have loved you”?

Have we forgotten that our strengths and successes are based on our diversity? We would not be here but for our immigrant ancestors. Have we forgotten that we stole this land from its original inhabitants, treating them and every new group who came here afterward with the same fear-based shaming-and-blaming prejudice we are exhibiting today?

We are a nation of First Peoples and immigrants, bound by the rule of law and our democratic process. Under our system, each new group became accepted as neighbors. And yet, some carried forward the destructive, fear-based prejudice toward the next group. When will it stop?

Perhaps our fear of others is rooted in the belief that “there’s not enough to go around” in terms of wealth and power. Or that we ourselves are “not enough.” Maybe we do not need a change in our system, but rather a change in ourselves. We can be better than we are – more ethical, involved, confident and caring.

Marion Hannigan

Lockport