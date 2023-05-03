I vowed I would not write another letter regarding the gun control issue; I am exhausted at hearing of another tragic shooting and drained from listening to the myriad of excuses our politicians claim as justification for not doing anything, but the answer is pretty obvious if you connect the dots.

First, our Constitution is not written in stone; the Second Amendment can be altered with a subsequent amendment, as was the case with the later rescinding of the amendment on prohibition.

Yes, guns are inanimate objects and require a shooter to inflict death and destruction, but why make it easy for a shooter by allowing anyone to purchase high-powered assault weapons with easy repeating mechanisms at one pull of a trigger to fire off multiple shots in seconds? Without easy access to a powerful military-style weapon, there is less possibility for the next tragedy.unting rifles, pistols and handguns have been around for centuries and we haven’t dealt with all this death because they can’t inflict the same kind of horrific damage as weapons purposely made for war.

Mental illness has been with us since time immemorial but mass shootings have grown over the last few decades, so what has changed? We all know the answer, including congressional legislators who choose to ignore it. Congress needs to eliminate weapons of war from public venues and keep them solely for military use.

Background checks are only as effective as a good national database and all states don’t require permits, registration, gun safety training, etc., yet guns are sold across state lines or through the postal service. Red flag laws are only as good as law enforcement follow-through and family members who will press charges in cases of domestic violence.

No other democratic society has this problem and their freedoms are intact. We are unique in our preference for guns over human beings. We are far more suspicious of our own government than concerned for being massacred in any venue. For those of us with these safety concerns, we’re not living in a free and civilized society.

Helen Shoff

West Seneca