Letter: When will elected leaders do something about guns?

“The horror! The horror!” Our U.S. Senate is eviscerated by hollow men and women standing in for those who believe the slaughter of thousands is a small price to pay for the Scalia-based misinterpretation of the “right” to bear arms. When will the children and other citizens take precedence over tools of murder misrepresented as recreational gear. When will we the people finally be able to proclaim (not with a bang, but a shout of joy): “Mistah (gun culture) – he dead. A penny for the old guy.”

John Marvin

Cheektowaga

