Letter: When will common sense bell ring on weather events?

The bottom line is that these mega-weather events are stronger and more destructive every year. Added to that the realization that there is no end in sight and the cost to rebuild in these areas will eventually break the bank. As more lives are lost and people are displaced, a long-term solution is a must. As we rebuild our infrastructure, incorporating shelters and establishing a plan to move a large segment of the southern coastal population into the bread basket area of our nation should start with the senior members and extend to others that want to relocate. The weather patterns most of us grew up with are in the past and we must prepare for an uncertain future. Revitalizing the center of this country will make us stronger and safer.