Letter: When it comes to merit, Will delves into myths

Although George Will and I occupy different corners of the political ring, I occasionally find areas of agreement with his thinking. Not so with his recent effort, “Attacking merit in the name of equity…” (June 28).

Certainly there is room to contest the current drive for equity in government programs and allocation of public resources, yet Will subscribes to a false dichotomy, as though “merit” is an unalloyed quality in determining who gets the rewards in a free society, such as admission to selective educational institutions. Should they be based entirely on merit or should other values, not always easy to quantify, such as “diversity” or “equity,” count?

He cites aptitude tests (e.g., SAT and ACT) as objective measures of academic merit. If only that were true. When I was a public high school teacher, I saw studies that showed very little, if any, correlation between these tests and achievement in post-secondary education. Is it any wonder that the University of California system – the nation’s largest – no longer requires them? Not to mention how the system is gamed by well-off parents who can afford pricey test prep courses.