Letter: When it comes to merit, Will delves into myths

Although George Will and I occupy different corners of the political ring, I occasionally find areas of agreement with his thinking. Not so with his recent effort, “Attacking merit in the name of equity…” (June 28).
Certainly there is room to contest the current drive for equity in government programs and allocation of public resources, yet Will subscribes to a false dichotomy, as though “merit” is an unalloyed quality in determining who gets the rewards in a free society, such as admission to selective educational institutions. Should they be based entirely on merit or should other values, not always easy to quantify, such as “diversity” or “equity,” count?
He cites aptitude tests (e.g., SAT and ACT) as objective measures of academic merit. If only that were true. When I was a public high school teacher, I saw studies that showed very little, if any, correlation between these tests and achievement in post-secondary education. Is it any wonder that the University of California system – the nation’s largest – no longer requires them? Not to mention how the system is gamed by well-off parents who can afford pricey test prep courses.
Let’s face it. The college admission process, especially at the most competitive institutions, was never a wholly merit-based enterprise. Leaving aside those celebrity parents who corrupted the system through outright bribes, let’s look at some famous examples. Our 43rd and 45th presidents both graduated from Ivy League institutions. The former was likely admitted as a legacy, following his father and grandfather (a standard that Will ignores), while the latter reportedly got someone else to take the SAT for him. Are we to believe that the actions of the former, starting decades-long wars based on false evidence of weapons of mass destruction and with no clear end result enunciated (in contradiction to the way his own father conducted a war in the same region) made our nation more … peaceful? As for the latter, how about Jan. 6? If forty-one 41 deserved the reputation as “Worst. President. Ever.” What does that make forty-three? The worstest (sic)?